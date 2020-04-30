BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says Cases Climb To 1,273, Statewide Death Toll Jumps To 2,195
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:American Brain Foundation, Commitment To Cures Award, Concussions, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh Sports, Sidney Crosby

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Sidney Crosby can add yet another award to his trophy case.

It was announced on Wednesday that Crosby was the recipient of the 2020 Commitment to Cures Award from the American Brain Foundation.

The award is given to those committed to raising concussion awareness.

“I think that moving forward, we’ve gotten much better at educating ourselves and understanding what it is as far as necessary steps with concussions,” Crosby said. “As much as I don’t like to reflect and look back on it, I know that there’s a lot of good that came from it.”

Crosby struggled with a concussion in 2011 that kept him out of the lineup until 2012.

Comments