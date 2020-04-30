CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. (KDKA) – In challenging times, we see communities coming together and people lending a hand to help those in need.

For one school district, essential donated items are getting boxed up and delivered to struggling families.

With generous donations from employees at The Keystone Oaks School District and the community, around 15 families will be receiving a special delivery today.

Donated food like canned goods, pasta and crackers, plus hard to find items like toilet paper and paper towels are getting boxed up this morning.

Employees within the school district volunteered their time to help families during this uncertain, challenging time — especially for those who lost their job during this pandemic and can’t make ends meet.

But it’s not just food and paper supplies that are making a difference. It’s also gift cards to help buy clothes and money to pay for bills.

So far, over $2,000 donated have been donated, and KDKA’s Lindsay Ward found out almost half of that is coming from the fifth grade class at Dormont Elementary.

It’s a move that made the superintendent proud.

“This particular group took donations, they’ve raised and turned over a $1,000 to this program this past Monday. I’ll be honest with you, I’m getting goosebumps thinking about it right now and it brought tears to my eyes, but it did not surprise me,” superintendent William Stropkaj.

And the boxes are delivered right to the family’s home anonymously. The district believes it’s important to keep these families private during this difficult time.