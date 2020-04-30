BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says Cases Climb To 1,289, Statewide Cases Now 45,763
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Drive-By Shooting, Homewood, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Shooting


PITTSBURGH (KDK) — Police say a 20-year-old is charged with criminal homicide after two men were shot in Homewood.

Darryn Hobson, 20, was arrested on Thursday on charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license and reckless endangerment.

Pittsburgh Police say two male victims were shot at while sitting in a parked vehicle on the 7300 block of Bennett Street on April 22 at around 8:30 a.m.

Police say they arrived on the scene to find one victim with a gunshot wound to his right hand. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A second victim had been shot in the head, police say. He was admitted to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

He has not yet been identified.

Police are still investigating.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Comments