



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A well-known local actor, who is also on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, has tested positive for COVID-19, along with his sister.

Charles Timbers works as a nurse practitioner at the Allegheny County Jail, where there have been dozens of cases of the virus.

Timbers and his sister, Keona, are now quarantined for 14 days in their Beltzhoover home.

The 68-year-old Timbers has worked at the jail for years.

“We are the ones who are doing the examining and actually doing the testing,” Charles said.

Keona, 30 years old, was the first to come down with the virus.

Initially, Charles thought it was her asthma or seasonal allergies. But then came the 100-degree temperature and difficulty breathing.

Charles and his sister were tested at the old South Side Hospital.

Both tested positive for coronavirus.

“I took all of the precautions that I felt were necessary. And I used my protective gear at work,” Timbers said.

Timbers says he always wore gym shorts under his uniform, so he could remove the uniform at the backdoor of his house. He would also shower immediately.

Some front line health care workers don’t even go home to their families anymore, but Charles says he had no other choice.

His sister, nicknamed Kiki, has special needs.

“I am the caretaker of Kiki, and I was apprehensive because I was going into work each and every day,” Charles said.

Charles says his aunt is Kiki’s caregiver when he is at work.

She too has been tested and is waiting for the results, but he is certain he brought the virus home.

“There was a lot of guilt because she is my life,” Charles said.

Timbers and his sister are both doing well.

