Comments
JEANNETTE (KDKA) – The staff and students of McCullough Elementary School in the Penn Trafford School District are supporting the community through a food collection on Saturday, May 2.
Starting at 11:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m., families, students, and community members can drop off nonperishable food items at the school as part of their drive-thru food collection.
All of the food collected will be used to help the Penn Trafford community.
There will also be a “social distancing drop off station” at the school. One person will be allowed to exit the car and drop off their donation. That person must be wearing a mask when they exit the vehicle.
Penn Township Police and the Claridge Volunteer Fire Department will also be assisting the staff.
You must log in to post a comment.