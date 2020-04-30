BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says Cases Climb To 1,273, Statewide Death Toll Jumps To 2,195
JEANNETTE (KDKA) – The staff and students of McCullough Elementary School in the Penn Trafford School District are supporting the community through a food collection on Saturday, May 2.

Starting at 11:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m., families, students, and community members can drop off nonperishable food items at the school as part of their drive-thru food collection.

All of the food collected will be used to help the Penn Trafford community.

There will also be a “social distancing drop off station” at the school. One person will be allowed to exit the car and drop off their donation. That person must be wearing a mask when they exit the vehicle.

Penn Township Police and the Claridge Volunteer Fire Department will also be assisting the staff.

