



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,397 additional positive cases of Coronavirus statewide Thursday.

That brings the statewide total number of cases to 45,763.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has now reached 2,292.

In total, 175,602 people have tested negative for the virus.

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a news release, “As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing. We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

Across the state, nearly 38% of the cases have been diagnosed in the 25-49 age group. About 27% percent of cases have been diagnosed in people between the ages of 50-64, and 26% in the 65 or older age group.

Here is the full age breakdown from the state:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 38% are aged 25-49;

27% are aged 50-64; and

26% are aged 65 or older.

The state health numbers show there are 8,112 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 1,032 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 9,144. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 1,505 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Locally, Allegheny County health officials confirmed 1,289 positive and probable cases on Thursday. Allegheny County has 94 deaths, Beaver County has the second highest county total in Western Pennsylvania with 65. Westmoreland County has had 25 deaths.

Here is the state’s county-by-county breakdown:

Adams — Total Cases 137; Negatives 1531; Deaths 4

Allegheny — Total Cases 1289; Negatives 15815; Deaths 94

Armstrong — Total Cases 51; Negatives 675; Deaths 2

Beaver — Total Cases 405; Negatives 2055; Deaths 65

Bedford — Total Cases 24; Negatives 193; Deaths 1

Berks — Total Cases 2698; Negatives 5471; Deaths 117

Blair — Total Cases 23; Negatives 958; Deaths 0

Bradford — Total Cases 31; Negatives 678; Deaths 2

Bucks — Total Cases 2870; Negatives 8232; Deaths 205

Butler — Total Cases 178; Negatives 2170; Deaths 6

Cambria — Total Cases 28; Negatives 1169; Deaths 1

Cameron — Total Cases 1; Negatives 49; Deaths 0

Carbon — Total Cases 175; Negatives 1042; Deaths 15

Centre — Total Cases 96; Negatives 895; Deaths 1

Chester — Total Cases 1375; Negatives 5249; Deaths 111

Clarion — Total Cases 23; Negatives 480; Deaths 1

Clearfield — Total Cases 16; Negatives 423; Deaths 0

Clinton — Total Cases 31; Negatives 238; Deaths 0

Columbia — Total Cases 283; Negatives 597; Deaths 13

Crawford — Total Cases 19; Negatives 687; Deaths 0

Cumberland — Total Cases 343; Negatives 1449; Deaths 16

Dauphin — Total Cases 584; Negatives 3515; Deaths 25

Delaware — Total Cases 3696; Negatives 8677; Deaths 235

Elk — Total Cases 3; Negatives 156; Deaths 0

Erie — Total Cases 87; Negatives 1892; Deaths 2

Fayette — Total Cases 80; Negatives 1765; Deaths 4

Forest — Total Cases 7; Negatives 29; Deaths 0

Franklin — Total Cases 284; Negatives 2813; Deaths 6

Fulton — Total Cases 5; Negatives 83; Deaths 0

Greene — Total Cases 26; Negatives 419; Deaths 0

Huntingdon — Total Cases 38; Negatives 274; Deaths 0

Indiana — Total Cases 63; Negatives 693; Deaths 4

Jefferson — Total Cases 4; Negatives 311; Deaths 0

Juniata — Total Cases 83; Negatives 139; Deaths 1

Lackawanna — Total Cases 913; Negatives 2409; Deaths 82

Lancaster — Total Cases 1765; Negatives 7590; Deaths 104

Lawrence — Total Cases 65; Negatives 724; Deaths 6

Lebanon — Total Cases 676; Negatives 2535; Deaths 9

Lehigh — Total Cases 2796; Negatives 7138; Deaths 74

Luzerne — Total Cases 2143; Negatives 4849; Deaths 88

Lycoming — Total Cases 68; Negatives 1098; Deaths 0

McKean — Total Cases 6; Negatives 162; Deaths 0

Mercer — Total Cases 65; Negatives 715; Deaths 1

Mifflin — Total Cases 38; Negatives 665; Deaths 0

Monroe — Total Cases 1127; Negatives 2652; Deaths 54

Montgomery — Total Cases 4307; Negatives 17072; Deaths 351

Montour — Total Cases 47; Negatives 2957; Deaths 0

Northampton — Total Cases 2050; Negatives 6247; Deaths 94

Northumberland — Total Cases 93; Negatives 553; Deaths 0

Perry — Total Cases 30; Negatives 213; Deaths 1

Philadelphia — Total Cases 12297; Negatives 27510; Deaths 424

Pike — Total Cases 378; Negatives 1208; Deaths 14

Potter — Total Cases 4; Negatives 80; Deaths 0

Schuylkill — Total Cases 368; Negatives 1986; Deaths 6

Snyder — Total Cases 33; Negatives 192; Deaths 1

Somerset — Total Cases 26; Negatives 581; Deaths 0

Sullivan — Total Cases 1; Negatives 31; Deaths 0

Susquehanna — Total Cases 84; Negatives 272; Deaths 8

Tioga — Total Cases 16; Negatives 246; Deaths 1

Union — Total Cases 36; Negatives 527; Deaths 0

Venango — Total Cases 7; Negatives 246; Deaths 0

Warren — Total Cases 1; Negatives 170; Deaths 0

Washington — Total Cases 115; Negatives 2079; Deaths 2

Wayne — Total Cases 100; Negatives 511; Deaths 5

Westmoreland — Total Cases 391; Negatives 4447; Deaths 25

Wyoming — Total Cases 20; Negatives 150; Deaths 2

York — Total Cases 641; Negatives 6965; Deaths 9

The entire state remains under a Stay-At-Home Order. Also, all non-life-sustaining businesses have been ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely.

A mandate is also now in place for mask-wearing if you are going out for essentials.

