PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public School leaders say they are still working on efforts to move students to remote learning.
They are still working on getting laptops to thousands of students who don’t have access to online lessons.
The teachers are even modifying summer programs to help supplement lost learning time.
Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet made it clear that they are also considering how the pandemic will affect school in the fall.
“There’s a multitude of possibilities that could happen, and we just have to wait to see what the guidelines are, to see when the Commonwealth opens up again to make those definitive decisions,” Dr. Hamlet said.
As for the class of 2020, the district is moving ahead with a “virtual graduation.”
They are also looking into the possibility of hosting a prom sometime this summer.
