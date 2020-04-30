BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says Cases Climb To 1,273, Statewide Death Toll Jumps To 2,195
By Ron Smiley
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Thursday will be a rainy day with scattered showers expected for most of the day, though it won’t be a complete washout. There will be hours between brief rounds of rain moving in from the southwest.

Temperatures will fall from yesterday’s highs in the 70s to temperatures in the low 60s.

Friday could possibly see some scattered rain showers in the afternoon, according to some data, but it’s not definitive yet. The high temperatures tomorrow will be near 60 degrees.

Saturday will be the best day of the weekend with dry weather and high temperatures near 70 degrees. Sunday will also be warm with temperatures in the mid-70s but it appears there will be rain showers throughout the day.

