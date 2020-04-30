ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) – Sheetz is extending its $3 an hour raise for store workers until the summer.
Sheetz announced Thursday that until June, its approximately 17,000 store workers will get paid an extra $3 an hour.
“This extension is to express our continued gratitude for our hard working employees,” said Travis Sheetz, President and COO of Sheetz, Inc. “We are so proud of the way they have pulled together to serve the community during this unprecedented time.”
In Pennsylvania, gas stations are considered life-sustaining and are allowed to operate under Gov. Tom Wolf’s order for non-life-sustaining businesses to close physical locations.
The company says it’s grateful to its employees who work 24/7 every day of the year, especially during the pandemic.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
You must log in to post a comment.