Pennwood Place: 51 Pennwood Place
Pittsburgh General Mail Facility: 1001 California Avenue
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two United States Postal Service mail processing sites in Pittsburgh are looking to hire Mail Processing Assistants.
LOCATIONS:
Those interested can apply directly on the USPS website.
Candidates must be at least 18-years-old or 16-years-old with a high school diploma. They also must be able to pass a drug screening and a criminal background check.
These temporary positions will pay $17.95 per hour and the deadline to apply is May 2.
