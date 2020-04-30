BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says Cases Climb To 1,273, Statewide Death Toll Jumps To 2,195
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two United States Postal Service mail processing sites in Pittsburgh are looking to hire Mail Processing Assistants.

LOCATIONS:

  • Pennwood Place: 51 Pennwood Place
  • Pittsburgh General Mail Facility: 1001 California Avenue

    • Those interested can apply directly on the USPS website.

    Candidates must be at least 18-years-old or 16-years-old with a high school diploma. They also must be able to pass a drug screening and a criminal background check.

    These temporary positions will pay $17.95 per hour and the deadline to apply is May 2.

