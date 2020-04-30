BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says Cases Climb To 1,289, Statewide Cases Now 45,763
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — U.S. Steel is laying off employees and reducing operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Steel says it lost $391 million in the first quarter of the year.

Layoff notices were sent to 6,500 employees, but not all of them will be laid off.

A blast furnace at the Edgar Thomson plant will be idled, the Irwin plant will operate at reduced levels and coking times at the Clairton plant will be slowed.

