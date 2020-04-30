Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — U.S. Steel is laying off employees and reducing operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. Steel says it lost $391 million in the first quarter of the year.
Layoff notices were sent to 6,500 employees, but not all of them will be laid off.
A blast furnace at the Edgar Thomson plant will be idled, the Irwin plant will operate at reduced levels and coking times at the Clairton plant will be slowed.
RELATED:
- Clairton-Liberty Area Sees Recent String Of Code Orange Air Quality Action Days
- DEP Issues Code Orange Air Quality Alert For Parts Of Western Pennsylvania
- Environmental Groups Gather At City-County Building For Air Quality Rally
- ‘It’s Making Clairton Sick’: Poor Air Quality Impacting Clairton, Liberty Areas
- Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Launches Efforts To Combat Weather-Related Pollution Events
You must log in to post a comment.