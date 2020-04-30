BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says Cases Climb To 1,289, Statewide Cases Now 45,763
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – All patients coming into UPMC for procedures and surgeries will soon be tested for coronavirus antibodies.

UPMC announced at a press conference Thursday that in addition to testing patients for coronavirus — even if they’re asymptomatic — the healthcare system will now test for antibodies as well.

Dr. Donald Yealy says this test will allow people to tell if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19.

