



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 13th Port Authority employee has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Port Authority announced Friday a ninth maintenance worker at the West Mifflin garage has tested positive for COVID-19.

It is the 11th case of coronavirus at the garage, which will be deep cleaned on Saturday.

The latest employee to test positive last worked on April 26 and is in self-quarantine, the Port Authority says.

“Now, more than ever, people need access to reliable public transportation,” said Port Authority CEO Katharine Kelleman in a release. “We will continue to provide reliable public transit to the thousands of people who rely on us as long as we can continue to do so safely.”

The Port Authority says every bus leaving and returning to the garage will be sanitized before any employee touches it.

Employees at the West Mifflin garage are also having their temperatures taken before their shift and sent home with pay if they have a fever.

The number of maintenance employees is also reduced at the facility.

