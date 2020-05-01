



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department reported 30 new cases of Coronavirus county-wide on Friday, in addition to five more deaths.

The total number of cases county-wide now stands at 1,319.

According to health officials, that total number consists of 1,272 confirmed cases and 47 probable cases.

Officials report that 235 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases. Of those patients, 99 of them needed care in the ICU, and 60 of them have required a ventilator.

To date, the Health Department says there have been 99 deaths. Of those reported deaths, 89 are confirmed, which means the patient had a positive test, and 10 of those deaths are probable.

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update from the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) for May 1, 2020. The following data includes all counts since March 14, when the first case was reported in the county. pic.twitter.com/lY7atszxRE — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) May 1, 2020

The county’s COVID-19 Dashboard contains additional information on cases and is available by going to https://t.co/xgXnleyiAB. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) May 1, 2020

The Health Department says 53% of the patients are female, and 47% of them are male. That’s unchanged from Thursday.

The highest number of cases still remains in the 25-49 age bracket with 35%. The 65 and older age group has the second highest number of cases today at 29%, and the 50-64 age group is third at 28%.

Here is the age breakdown:

00-04 – 4 (less than 1%)

05-12 – 4 (less than 1%)

13-18 – 10 (1%)

19-24 – 92 (7%)

25-49 – 459 (35%)

50-64 – 370 (28%)

65 + — 380 (29%)

Health officials say 17,401 tests have been administered across the county.

