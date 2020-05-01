



ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — After starting with $37, a 9-year-old boy and his 6-year-old sister have raised more than $2,000 for the United Way amid the coronavirus pandemic.

These are indeed scary times. You see it on the news every night.

Brett Baron, who lives on a street aptly named Love Place in Edgewood, wanted to help others during the crisis.

He began a week ago by collecting loose change around the house with the help of his 6-year-old sister, Tatum.

They collected a little more than $37 but that wasn’t enough.

Brett wrote a letter encouraging family and friends to donate toward his goal of $2,000.

“I feel like $2,000 can make a pretty huge difference for a good amount of people who need it,” Brett said.

Brett knew immediately he wanted to collect money for the United Way.

“My dad works for the United Way, and they are doing something called the United Way Basic Emergency Needs Fund,” Brett said. “It’s for people who need to pay their bills, who are less fortunate.”

So far, Brett and his family have raised more than $2,200.

“Imagine how much better the world could be if we just gave some cash to the last fortunate?” Brett said.

Adam says he has been working at home for a few weeks.

“He is hearing conversations and learning more about the work that we are doing. It’s something he hears all the time but even more now because of the current situation,” Adam said.

To say Brett’s parents are proud is an understatement.

“It makes me feel like I must be doing something right,” said Brett’s mother, Lisa.

This is how Brett ended his letter to family and friends.

“We’re all struggling and I understand if you can’t contribute. Feel free to donate anytime, even next week or next month. Just don’t forget to give some cash. We hope you will join us. Donate online and thank you, love Brett.”

If you would like to make a contribution, click here.

