HARRISBURG (KDKA) – On Friday, Governor Tom Wolf is expected to announce which regions of Pennsylvania can move from the red phase to the yellow phase in his plan to reopen businesses.
Businesses and government leaders across western Pennsylvania have expressed their desire to open sooner rather than later.
Governor Wolf has called the coronavirus pandemic a war that we are all fighting and he says that he wants to begin re-opening the state in a way that will help the economy, all while keeping residents safe.
Wolf has a targeted date of May 8 to begin reopening parts of the state. His administration says they will first look at conditions in parts of north-central and northwest Pennsylvania, where there have been fewer cases of COVID-19.
These areas could move into the “Yellow Phase.”
WHAT IS THE YELLOW PHASE?
KDKA will be following the governor's announcement, which you can watch live on CBSN Pittsburgh.
