What will businesses look like when they can open their doors and will staff members want to come back without a vaccine in place?

KDKA took those questions to John Longstreet of the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association.

“They have two issues. One is can they operate safely? Because that’s what restaurants have always focused on, is being safe for their guests and employees. Then number two is getting people to come to work,” Longstreet said.

In the state, there are about 25,000 food and service operations. Longstreet said about half are closed and the other half is trying to make curbside work.

“Probably 80 to 85 percent of employees across the entire industry are on furlough, about 400,000 employees from a hospitality industry, which is the second-largest employer in PA,” Longstreet said.

For DiAnoia’s Eatery in the Strip District, the owners were forced to furlough a large portion of their 70 employees. Slowly, they’ve started adding employees back into the workforce.

“So we’ve had employees that are excited to come back to work and are asking when they can be here. Then we’ve had some other employees who say they live with a loved one that has a compromised immune system or have traveled back home,” said owner Aimee DiAndrea Anoia.

For DiAnoia’s Eatery, the goal is to do everything possible to make the staff feel safer, which will make customers feel safe too.

“We promoted one of our managers to safety coordinator. So his job now is solely focused on making sure people follow social distancing guidelines, washing hands properly, wearing gloves properly, wearing masks properly,” Anoia said.

Meanwhile, other industry workers said it’s better to stay home both physically and economically.

“The unemployment benefits they are getting, are very advantageous because of the program that adds on the bonus to the regular unemployment benefits,” Longstreet said.

Longstreet told KDKA he doesn’t believe it will be a long-term problem. Right now, some workers may be making more on unemployment, but the stimulus benefits will run out and people will need their jobs.

Click Here To See The Pennsylvania Restaurant Promise

Behind the scenes of the pandemic, Longstreet said the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association has put together the Pennsylvania Restaurant Promise with health officials.

The promise is a list of voluntary commitments to help ease concerns from staff and customers. If a restaurant commits to the promise, they will be given a sign to put in the business’s window.

Another portion of the hospitality industry that is facing these same battles is hotels.

Longstreet told KDKA even though hotels weren’t mandated to close, about half did and the other half is only maintaining about 10 percent occupancy.

The Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association is working to create a similar promise for hotels.

