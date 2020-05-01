PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Beginning today, city streets in Pittsburgh will start to be fixed, parks will be cleaned, and other maintenance work will begin.
That work will be done with masks and gloves on.
Governor Tom Wolf is allowing general construction work to begin across the state and for Pittsburgh, this means the Department of Public Works, Mobility and Infrastructure, and Permits, Licenses, and Inspections will begin again.
Mayor Bill Peduto says health protocols will be in place for these workers so that they can remain safe. This includes health screenings at the start of each shift, hand-washing stations, and making sure equipment is frequently sanitized.
The crews will rotate shifts, with one week on and one week off schedules to limit crowding at workplaces and make sure there is help with childcare issues.
The city also said that other activities will begin once it is deemed safe to do so.
You must log in to post a comment.