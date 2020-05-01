Comments
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – PennDOT has announced today that expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards, and learner’s permits have been extended.
All of those forms of identification that are set to expire from March 16 through May 31, 2020, are extended to June 30, 2020.
Driver License Centers and Photo License Centers across the state are currently closed until further notice.
More information and other identification services can be found on PennDOT’s website.
