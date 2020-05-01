



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,208 additional positive cases of Coronavirus statewide Friday, in addition to 62 more deaths.

That brings the statewide total number of cases to 46,971.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has now reached 2,354.

In total, 180,477 people have tested negative for the virus.

#COVID19 Update (as of 5/1/20 at 12:00 am):

• 1,208 additional positive cases of COVID-19

• 46,971 total cases statewide

• 2,354 deaths statewide

• 180,477 patients tested negative to date County-specific information + statewide map: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) May 1, 2020

In a press release, state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said, “As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing. We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

The entire state remains under a Stay-At-Home Order. Also, all non-life-sustaining businesses have been ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely.

A mandate is also now in place for mask-wearing if you are going out for essentials.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the developing story.