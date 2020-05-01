



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh city officials say they are still planning for possible summertime activities amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Those plans include the possible reopening of public swimming pools, spray parks, summer camps, organized sports, concert venues and basketball and tennis courts.

The city says personnel have begun maintenance and repair of outdoor facilities to prepare for when the governor says it is safe to open them back up.

Today our crews are resuming semi-normal operations. Throughout the pandemic, @CityPGH Public Works has been working to keep #Pittsburgh running. From Streets Division cement clean ups on Grant Street to Parks Division grass cutting at Frick Park. Thank you to our employees! pic.twitter.com/0l8Blx6G2H — Pittsburgh Public Works (@PGHDPW) May 1, 2020

They are also reviewing ideas to make outdoor public places appropriate for socially distant recreation.

In the meantime, if you are going outside, city officials are reminding everyone to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

