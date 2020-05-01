BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Gov. Wolf Announces Easing Of Restrictions In 24 Rural Northern Pa. Counties
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh city officials say they are still planning for possible summertime activities amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Those plans include the possible reopening of public swimming pools, spray parks, summer camps, organized sports, concert venues and basketball and tennis courts.

The city says personnel have begun maintenance and repair of outdoor facilities to prepare for when the governor says it is safe to open them back up.

They are also reviewing ideas to make outdoor public places appropriate for socially distant recreation.

In the meantime, if you are going outside, city officials are reminding everyone to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

