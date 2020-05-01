BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 30 New Cases, County-Wide Total Now 1,319
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are looking for missing brothers, 14 and 12 years old.

Police say they’re looking for Taesean and Keisean Gibson. Both of them were last seen at 8:30 p.m. Thursday night on the North Side.

Police describe 12-year-old Taesean as a 5-foot-4, 145-pound male with brown eyes and black hair. He was reportedly last seen wearing blue and white shoes, black pants and a blue jean jacket.

He was also reported missing in February, but had been found then.

Fourteen-year-old Keisean is described as a 5-foot-7 160-pound male with brown eyes and black hair. Police say he was last seen wearing blue shoes, black pants and a hooded sweatshirt, possibly black, white or gray.

Anyone with information is asked to call Special Victims Unit detectives at 412-323-7141.

