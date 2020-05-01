Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Public Schools district is alerting families that the district’s Service Center is closed because a staff member is displaying coronavirus symptoms.
The district says it was informed that a staff member working out of the service center is symptomatic and has been tested. That employee is waiting for results.
Out of an abundance of caution, the center will be closed for deep cleaning and will reopen on Tuesday.
“We will continue to keep staff and families updated when we are alerted to a potential exposure of COVID-19. Thank you and please take care of you and your families,” the district said in a phone call to families and staff.

