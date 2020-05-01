Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Students in the Pittsburgh Public Schools district will be receiving passing grades for this quarter.
The district has said they don’t want to penalize students who have had trouble getting online assignments.
Superintendent Anthony Hamlet is also looking ahead to how the COVID-19 outbreak will affect classes in the fall.
“There’s a multitude of possibilities right now,” he said. “We have to wait and see what the guidelines are from the state when the commonwealth reopens.”
The district is moving ahead with a virtual graduation for seniors and they may hold a prom this summer if restrictions are lifted.
