PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Runners from across the United States and the world are gearing up to run their committed distances from wherever they are as the DICK’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon goes virtual in 2020.
13,000 runners from 43 states and 5 countries will either run outside or on treadmills on what should’ve been the weekend of the 2020 race.
Thirty percent of runners this weekend will be completing their first marathon and 23% of runners will be completing their first half-marathon.
All ages will be running this weekend or have already completed their virtual marathon, including 81-year-old Henry Wood, a Pittsburgh native. Wood finished his 28th Pittsburgh Marathon and 51st marathon overall on April 19.
Raffi Wilbur is a 5-year-old double-amputee who will be completing the Chick-Fil-A Kids Marathon alongside his father.
More than 1,100 runners have already raised over $350,000 for local and national nonprofits.
To learn more about the 2020 virtual DICK’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon, head to their website.
You must log in to post a comment.