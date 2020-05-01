



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Families in need of basic essentials like toilet tissue and paper towels could get them Friday on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

The Urban League of Pittsburgh teamed up with Project Destiny and corporate partners, including Koppers and the Pittsburgh Pirates, for an essentials drive.

The Urban League’s All One Pittsburgh Fund Drive has made it possible for families to get some of the household essential items they need.

Until 3:30 p.m. Friday, families could get rolls of toilet tissue, paper towels and liquid soap.

So far, the All One Pittsburgh Fund has raised nearly $50,000 to purchase the supplies.

They’ve teamed up with local non-profits that can distribute the supplies in their communities.

Organizers at Project Destiny say the items will be given to people without any judgment, and while practicing social distancing.

Project Destiny is located on California Avenue on the North Side.

An Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh says the All One Pittsburgh Fund Drive has raised nearly $50,000 and will plan other drives in the future.

For more information about the All One Pittsburgh Fund Drive, visit ulpgh.org.