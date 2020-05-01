



WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — Leaders in Washington County are trying to convince Gov. Tom Wolf to let the county reopen soon.

The Northwest region — which includes Erie, Lawrence and Mercer counties — and the Northcentral region are most likely to be moved into the yellow phase by the governor.

Many counties with low infection rates, like Washington, Butler and Armstrong counties, hope they’ll also be put in the yellow phase for a May 8 reopening.

“We’re looking at unemployment rates that could be 20 percent. So many restaurants are not able to survive this. … A lot of small businesses are crying out for assistance,” said Diana Irey Vaughan, chair of the Washington County Board of Commissioners.

Cindy and Geno Levi, owners of the Geno Levi Salon on Washington Road, have been busy putting new policies and procedures into place for a reopening.

“We’re going to be trained and ready to go by May 5. We’re open to that, but we respect and are very cautious of the criteria we need to follow,” said Cindy Levi, VP of operations at Geno Levi Salon.

Upon arrival, clients will be asked to wear a mask and leave their coat and personal items in the car.

“We will ask some key questions regarding their health and where they have been in recent days,” Cindy Levi said.

“We come in with a new, fresh set of lenses because we need to look at life differently than the way it was,” Mark Levi said

But even when counties are permitted to be in the yellow phase and reopen, social distancing will still be in place and that will include one client per hair designer at Geno Levi Salon.

After almost being closed for two months, the number of clients at the Peters Township salon will still be reduced by two-thirds.

This salon has also utilized space next door and put in additional work stations for social distancing.

But they still don’t know exactly when they can reopen.

