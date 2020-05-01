



GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – As Greensburg Newsstand sits shuttered, its owner Allan Lydic sits waiting to bring it back to life.

“Just biding my time ordering stock, gloves, masks — things that are essential when we do open. Hopefully we get the yellow light today,” said Lydic.

Those hopes were dashed, however, when Governor Wolf spoke this afternoon.

The counties included in Wolf’s reopening announcement Friday are: Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango and Warren. These counties will reopen May 8.

Westmoreland County isn’t going from phase “red” to a more relaxed phase “yellow” for COVID-19 restrictions, meaning Lydic and many other retail operations big and small will remain closed.

“I haven’t received unemployment, haven’t even received my stimulus check,” said Lydic. “Right now I have bills, I’m delinquent on my rent, everything, my parking.”

Lydic is also awaiting word about the federal Paycheck Protection Program he applied for weeks ago.

“It is frustrating. Every day that goes by, you wonder, ‘did I do something wrong in my application? Am I ever gonna hear from anybody?'” Lydic said.

Westmoreland County Commissioner Sean Kertes says “There’s been so much speculation Westmoreland County will go back May 11 or even into June.”

“It has been a total break down of state government function that our citizens can’t get the things needed that are set in place.”

Kertes, like many, is frustrated over the wait for Westmoreland County to loosen up COVID-19 restrictions.

“People cannot survive anymore,” said Kertes.

Lydic, meanwhile, says failure is not an option. The wait continues: “I just hope we get it nipped in the bud, get back to normal this summer. Life has changed.”