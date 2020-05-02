



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department reported 14 new cases of Coronavirus county-wide on Saturday, in addition to 3 more deaths.

The total number of cases county-wide now stands at 1,333.

According to health officials, that total number consists of 1,284 confirmed cases and 49 probable cases.

Officials report that 237 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases.

To date, the Health Department says there have been 102 deaths. Of those reported deaths, 92 are confirmed, which means the patient had a positive test, and 10 of those deaths are probable.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

