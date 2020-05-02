



ARMSTRONG COUNTY (KDKA) — Commissioners in Armstrong county pleaded with the governor to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic but to no avail.

On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that 24 counties are moving into the “yellow” phase of reopening May 8.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine cited population density as a concern as to why the southwestern part of the sate would not open.

However, leaders in some more rural counties that weren’t placed in the “yellow” phase say the decision doesn’t make sense.

Amstrong County has 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19, one of the lowest in the region.

“I was a little surprised that Lawrence County was open and Armstrong County was not,” said Armstrong County Commissioner Pat Fabian.

Armstrong County leaders spent the week preparing to reopen offices. They’ll be looking into an appeal process next.

The county falls below the state’s required threshold of 50 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, the criteria to be moved to the “yellow” phase and reopen doors.

Fabian told KDKA, “My phone blew up very quickly.”

The announcement to leave them in the restrictive “red” phase came as a blow to many.

“People that are one week, two weeks, three weeks from bankruptcy,” Fabian said.

Ryan’s Creek House in Ford City only has takeout and pickup libations now.

On a normal Friday night, Ryan Bloser’s business serves “anywhere from 700-1,000 people.

Bloser built Ryan’s Creek House from the ground up and jokes, “This is a monument to my stupidity as I always call it. … It’s really a labor of my love.”

With 72 beers on tap and a farm-to-table experience, Bloser employes 40 people who are now out of work.

“Forty some people who feed their families, pay their bills, pay their mortgages, pay their rent off of the money they make here,” Bloser said. “Now to be threatened by where we’re at, I take it a little bit personal.”

Patron Mike Mills is the owner of Mills Chiropractic Center in West Kittanning. He is in the same boat, with a limited number of patients who can come through his doors.

“We’ve literally have had patients, laying on their floor at home, that need a procedure that we are struggling to refer them out for and receive treatment,” said Mills

County leaders say what is also worrisome is a lack of a clear timeline from Gov. Wolf as to when their time will come.