



SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – There is really only one thing spreading faster than COVID-19 and that is kindness.

A collaborative effort between a caterer, wedding vendor, and volunteers from the Cherry City Volunteer Fire Department netted over $9,000 and 70 cases of non-perishable food items.

Those two things combined will provide over 45,000 meals for those in need.

“[The idea began] when COVID-19 struck and the need of the community became a much greater issue,” one of the vendors told KDKA. “This group of talented wedding vendors put on their entrepreneurial hats and got to work helping those in the community that were unable to feed their families. They partnered with the Network of Hope a branch of the Community Food Bank within their community. In two days they were able to collect 70 cases of non-perishable foods, and collect enough money to supply 45,000 meals to those in need.”