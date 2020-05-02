



HARRISBURG (KDKA) — As the weather turns warmer, Pennsylvanians may have a chance to do more recreationally in the state parks and forests.

The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) will be opening state parks and forest facilities in phases, following the direction of Governor Wolf’s gradual reopening of Pennsylvania.

Three public golf courses at Caledonia and Evansburg state parks and Michaux State Forest opened to the public on Friday. At least one restroom in day-use areas and marinas at all state parks and state forests across Pennsylvania will be available for use to the public by May 8, which officials say follows CDC guidelines. Social distancing is encouraged, and there will be cleaning protocols in place.

All marinas in state parks will be reopening on May 8 or on their original opening date.

The 24 counties approved by Gov. Wolf to enter the yellow phase of reopening will be able to access state parks and forests. However, cabins in these areas will not be open until June 12 to allow for thorough cleaning. Outdoor gatherings in yellow phase counties at state parks and forest facilities cannot be larger than 25, otherwise they will be canceled. Indoor gatherings are not permitted at this time.

Facilities will remain closed to the public for counties in the red phase. Officials said though that visitors can still use the trails, parking lots and outdoor areas for recreation. Large events that were previously scheduled at state parks and forest facilities in red phase counties are canceled through June 15. Organizers have the option to reschedule, and no new reservations for new events can be made.

Officials encouraged people in red phase counties to look for recreation in local parks instead of going to state parks and forest facilities in yellow phase counties.

Swimming beaches statewide will be closed until June 6. Playgrounds, nature play areas, interpretive centers, amphitheaters, and group camping facilities statewide are closed indefinitely.

“As the weather turns warmer, DCNR anticipates even greater numbers of people will be looking for opportunities to be outdoors – to connect with nature and exercise for good health,” said Cindy Dunn, Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “As staffing allows and with the appropriate protocols in place to ensure safety, we are working to reopen our state parks and forests so that Pennsylvanians can realize all of the benefits associated with being outdoors.”

Officials also advised people in all state parks and forests to follow CDC guidelines and to stay home when feeling ill.

More information about the DCNR’s reopening plans can be found here.