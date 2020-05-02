



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a woman admitted herself to the hospital for a gunshot wound.

The woman, who has not been identified by police, received treatment after being shot in the foot, according to police. Police say the woman told them she had been shot early Saturday morning on Stranahan Street, and she did not use an ambulance to arrive at the hospital around 9:00 a.m. Saturday. The hospital where she received treatment was not specified by police.

Police had responded to an alert of more than 20 rounds of gunfire on the 7400 block of Stranahan Street around 1:15 a.m. Saturday. Investigating officers found no shooters or victims at the time but they did discover multiple shell casings and blood at the scene.

Police continue to investigate.