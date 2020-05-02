CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Memorial Day weekend is normally synonymous with pools opening in our area, but that may not be the case this year.

With stay-at-home orders still in effect, communities have delayed preparing their facilities and training staff.

Pete Geis, Parks and Recreation Director for Cranberry Township believes a Memorial Day weekend opening for their pool is falling out of reach, even if restrictions are lifted.

“We have up to 200 seasonal staff that we bring on,” Geis said. “We want to be able to hit the ground running, so we’re trying to figure out how much training we can do virtually.”

If the pools do eventually open, the next challenge is safety.

Geis says the township is considering various strategies that focus on cleanliness and keeping people apart.

”Things from sanitizing furniture as people get up, limiting crowds, we’ve talked about actually gridding the green space,” he said.

Cranberry Township and neighboring communities are now sharing ideas to find the best and safest way to open.

“We’re all kind of lost in this without knowing where this is going to be,” Geis said.

Butler County Commissioner Leslie Osche believes decisions made for county pools will be enforced across the board.

“Whatever we do, we want to do it consistently,” she said. “Obviously there would be an impact on one pool if the other one doesn’t open.”

Allegheny County pools normally open the first Saturday in June, but there’s no official date they will open this year.

According to the county’s website, they have not determined when the pools will be open, but they are currently hiring lifeguards.

Other communities like Robinson Township have already officially delayed opening their pool.

Shaler and Avonworth tell KDKA they are moving ahead with preparations but will wait for more direction from officials before opening.