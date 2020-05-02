



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,334 additional positive cases of Coronavirus statewide Saturday, in addition to 64 more deaths.

That brings the statewide total number of cases to 48,305.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has now reached 2,418. In Pennsylvania, 1,614 nursing home residents have died from COVID-19.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 9,975 total cases at 478 different facilities in 44 counties with 8,827 total cases among residents and 1,148 among employees.

Of the cases, 2,989 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

In total, 187,071 people have tested negative for the virus.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the developing story.