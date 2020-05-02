



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The words being used by many regarding Pa. Governor Tom Wolf’s plan for reopening Pennsylvania are ‘disappointed’ and ‘frustrated.’

State Representative Pam Snyder wants the Governor to reconsider his decision, saying that the state should be reopening by county, not by region.

“Allegheny County is different than Greene, Fayette, Washington, Butler, the surrounding counties. We’re more rural, we don’t have the density in population,” said Snyder, Democratic representative from the 50th District.

Snyder also cited the lower number of Coronavirus cases and related deaths in the listed counties in comparison to Allegheny County as her reasoning.

Related:

In Butler and Armstrong counties, leaders are also worried about a lack of a clear timeline from the governor as to when their time will come.

They’ll be looking into an appeal process right away.

As for business owners, they’re just hoping the end is in sight.

“Forty some people who feed their families, pay their bills, pay their mortgages, pay their rent off of the money they make here,” said Ryan Bloser, owner of Ryan’s Creek House.

“We’ve literally had patients laying on their floor at home that need a procedure that we are struggling to be able to refer them out to receive treatment,” said Dr. Mike Mills, owner of Mills Chiropractic Center.

Counties in the ‘yellow’ phase, the Northwest and North Central parts of the state will begin easing restrictions on May 8th.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: