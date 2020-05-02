Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’ve seen a Pirates game in your life, chances are you have seen Phil Coyne.
Coyne was a longtime usher in each of the stadiums the Pirates have played in since the early 1900s. He joined the organization at just 18-years-old and his famous smile along the baseline endeared him to fans.
He worked for the team for 81 seasons before he retired a few years ago.
Today, family and friends celebrated his 102nd birthday.
“I met a lot, a lot of people over the years,” Coyne said. “I still think of them when I have idle time and I’m watching the games or something.”
The birthday was celebrated with a parade, complete with bagpipes.
