



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Runners from across the United States are preparing to take part in the Pittsburgh Marathon this weekend — and it will be taking place virtually due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

When over 13,000 people signed up for the marathon for this weekend, this is not what they had envisioned, but they are all making the best of the current situation.

The runners come from 43 states and 5 countries, and will run outside or on a treadmill to get their miles in.

For 30% of the runners, this is their first marathon.

23% are running their first half marathon.

The age range of runners is wide, stretching from a 5-year-old to an 81-year-old.

More than 1,000 runners have combined to raise more than $350,000 for local and national non-profits.

The runners can still come away with some hardware from this event, as the marathon will give them their race medal and t shirt.

More information on the marathon and how you can sign-up can be found online.

