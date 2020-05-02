PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a bit of a rollercoaster with temperatures!
Most of today looks to be dry with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures nearing 70 degrees.
Clouds will increase today and there’s a chance for a few showers to move in later this evening after sunset.
We stay mild and above average with temperatures in the low 70’s on Sunday, but expect periods of rain through the day especially south of Pittsburgh as a cold front rolls back in.
North of the city, scattered showers will still be a threat, but there will be a little more dry time in between.
Cooler than average temperatures are expected again for much of next week.
