



OAKLAND (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh Police and Pittsburgh Police responded to a burglary Friday.

According to the University of Pittsburgh Police, the burglary occurred at 4:25 p.m. on Friday at the 3100 block of Kennett Square. The homeowner told police that he reportedly saw an unknown man entering his residence and that a purse was taken. The purse had a cellphone, credit cards and giftcards inside, according to police.

The homeowner told police that the burglar took off in an unknown direction afterward, and police say no one suffered any injuries and there were no signs of forced entry.

University of Pittsburgh and the City of Pittsburgh Police are still looking for the suspect. He is described as an African-American man, wearing a white and black striped hooded sweatshirt as well as dark colored pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Pittsburgh Police at 412-422-6520 or the University of Pittsburgh Police at 412-624-2121.