ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – The Ross Township Police Department are investigating two shooting deaths they believe to be related.
A man was found dead in his home on Elm Court due to an apparent gunshot wound. A second man was also found dead in his car near the scene of the home on Elm Court, also due to an apparent gunshot wound.
However, police do not believe a suspect to be at large or a danger to the public.
Allegheny County Police Department Homicide Unit is also helping with the investigation.
