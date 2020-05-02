BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Gov. Wolf Announces Easing Of Restrictions In 24 Rural Northern Pa. Counties
ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – The Ross Township Police Department are investigating two shooting deaths they believe to be related.

A man was found dead in his home on Elm Court due to an apparent gunshot wound. A second man was also found dead in his car near the scene of the home on Elm Court, also due to an apparent gunshot wound.

However, police do not believe a suspect to be at large or a danger to the public.

Allegheny County Police Department Homicide Unit is also helping with the investigation.

