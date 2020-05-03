



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department reported 12 new cases of Coronavirus county-wide on Sunday with no additional deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases county-wide now stands at 1,345.

According to health officials, that total number consists of 1,291 confirmed cases and 54 probable cases.

Officials report that 238 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases.

To date, the Health Department says there have been 102 deaths. Of those reported deaths, 92 are confirmed, which means the patient had a positive test, and 10 of those deaths are probable.

