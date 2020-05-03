BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Gov. Wolf Announces Easing Of Restrictions In 24 Rural Northern Pa. Counties
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Shelby Cassesse
Filed Under:Allegheny County Police, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Shelby Cassesse, Shooting, Stowe Township


STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Crime scene investigators from Allegheny County are on the scene of a shooting in Stowe Township.

According to county police, a 26-year-old man was found shot multiple times on Benwood Avenue.

He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

A suspect has not been named, nor has a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.

Shelby Cassesse will have more on KDKA News at 6:30

Shelby Cassesse

Comments