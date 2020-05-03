STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Crime scene investigators from Allegheny County are on the scene of a shooting in Stowe Township.
#BREAKING: Allegheny County CSI has just arrived on the scene of an incident in McKees Rocks. This is on Seventh St. between McCoy Rd. and Benwood Ave.
Several personal items appear to be on the ground with evidence markers.
We are working to learn what happened. pic.twitter.com/Tu4W9ZMyME
— Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) May 3, 2020
According to county police, a 26-year-old man was found shot multiple times on Benwood Avenue.
He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
A suspect has not been named, nor has a motive.
Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.
Shelby Cassesse will have more on KDKA News at 6:30
You must log in to post a comment.