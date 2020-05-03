PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – People all over the state stepped outside Sunday night for Bells Across Pennsylvania, a celebration of front line workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fire departments, churches, groups, and individuals rang bells and banged on pots and pans together at 7:00 p.m.

Whitehall Mayor Jim Nowalk is also the President of the Pennsylvania State Mayors Association, the group that spearheaded Bells Across Pennsylvania.

“To recognize the first responders, hospital personnel, employees who have to work in life-sustaining businesses,” Nowalk said.

According to Nowalk, the effort was based on similar events in New York City.

“This shows our resolve that we will prevail over this Covid-19,” he said.

Three Rivers Ringers, a local handbell choir, stood in front of Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church along West Liberty Ave. and rang their bells.

Associate Director Rick Minnotti said they wanted to partake in thanking front line workers.

“They’re amazing people,” he said. “They need to be thanked even more than just ‘thank you.’”

The group has canceled several concerts amid the coronavirus outbreak, so Bells Across Pennsylvania was also an excuse to ring their handbells together for the first time in weeks.

“It gets us all back together to see each other,” Minnotti said. “We miss each other.”