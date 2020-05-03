



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As daycares remain closed because of the coronavirus, parents are still scrambling to find childcare.

“It’s hard to even think because I’m used to daycare. I’ve used the same daycare since my son was 6 weeks old,” said Sierra Hoover who is an essential worker.

Hoover works as a nursing assistant. Her schedule is hectic and she could benefit from having a nanny.

Joyce Maloney has been a full-time nanny for 10 years. She told KDKA she is fortunate to still be working during this pandemic. She cares for three children she loves like family.

“I look forward to seeing them every day, I don’t feel like it’s work,” Maloney said.

Maloney said she’s thankful she’s still working because many nannies are being let go, as families are going into isolation and no longer need their care.

“There are nannies that are being let go, even if the families are working full-time from home, that aren’t being paid,” said the nanny of three.

On the flip side, this is creating more openings for parents like Sierra Hoover, who are still leaving for work and relying on friends and family for care, to get a nanny.

Hoover told KDKA, there are some important questions she wants answers to before hiring helping hands during this health crisis.

“Like how many people they’re with on a daily basis, who lives in their house, what do the people in their house do, who else do they babysit,” Hoover said.

Joyce Maloney encourages inquiring parents to use an agency like the Preferred Nanny, Nanny Poppins and East Wind Nannies to find trustworthy care.

She also said to have a written contract or family agreement where all of those concerns can be settled.

Those agreements might want to include dialogue about paid-leave. As some nannies are being relieved of their duties during the pandemic.

With families needing help and nannies needing jobs, Joyce Maloney created a public Facebook group called “Pittsburgh Childcare Connections” where parents and childcare providers can connect.