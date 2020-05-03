



Casper

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Casper really opens up in the company of other cats and enjoys being around them. It may take a little bit of time for him to be comfortable with petting, but tuna treats sure help! Casper also enjoys playing with his favorite bristly mouse teaser toy.

To find out more about how to adopt Casper, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Lil’ Girl

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Lil’ Girl was abandoned at the shelter in a tote with many other cats. She is 2- to 3-years-old.

Lil’ Girl has always been with other cats and gets along well with them. She also lived in a home with a dog. She is a quiet kitty and would do best in a home without small children.

Lil’ Girl is housetrained, spayed and vaccinated.

To find out more about how to adopt Lil’ Girl, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

