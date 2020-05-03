PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With meat demands increasing during the Coronavirus pandemic, Giant Eagle will be temporarily limiting its customers to how much ground beef they are able to buy.
According to the Tribune-Review, Giant Eagle will be allowing its customers a two-item maximum on ground beef and on-sale meat items to two each per purchase.
Dick Roberts, a Giant Eagle spokesman, told the Tribune-Review that some meat purchases had been limited in early March.
The increase in demand and shortages of meat products may lead to customers seeing smaller selection and higher prices.
“We believe that the diversity within our supply chain will help us to offer consistent product availability in our meat department,” Roberts told the Tribune-Review.
