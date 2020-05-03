NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) – One adult and three juveniles have been arrested and charged in North Braddock with breaking into several cars.

According to the North Braddock police chief, they estimate 15-20 cars have been broken into. They also found that one of the people arrested had a gun and had been shooting it into at least two homes.

Police say they have been receiving calls about car break-ins for the past week.

The four suspects arrested were found stalking out cars at the locations where they had been breaking into cars, which police had learned about through surveillance footage provided to them.

It is believed there are other suspects at large and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or that has had their car broken into in North Braddock is asked to contact police at 412-351-4900 and leave a message.