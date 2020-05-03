PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — People all around the city of Pittsburgh continue to reach out to the neighbors to check on them.

A woman in Oakland who is lending a hand with a little help from her husband and a giant stuffed Teddy Bear.

Almost in the shadows of the Cathedral of Learning – just around the corner from the University of Pittsburgh and the bustling medical centers — sits Schenley Farms.

“There isn’t that one person that I wouldn’t want to take a walk around the block with,” said Caddy Harper.

It’s a quiet, quintessential part of Pittsburgh.

“It reminds you that this is a neighborhood full of vibrant people. She’s chief amongst them. And it really helps motivate us to do a little more of our city,” said Kimo Jung, a neighbor of Harper.

Caddy Harper is the mastermind of bring joy through dressing up a giant teddy bear on her porch or front lawn.

“I don’t think about it during the day too much, but late at night things dawn on me, and that’s when activities take place,” said Harper.

Caddy’s husband John is on the antics, too.

“I have no input. I’m the carrier. I’m the grip. Arrange the furniture. That’s my job,” said John.

You come onto the street you see the watch children sign, but neighbors are saying these days, perhaps that should be changed. Maybe the signs will be updated to say, look out for bears.

“Monday is wash day. So there’s a bear doing laundry. Tuesday is for ironing so out comes the ironing board, I’m amazed at the heavy props that she pulls out onto the onto her front porch,” said Kimo Jung.

For May Day, Tedina danced around the MayPole – complete with flowers in her hair and a fresh lilac corsage on her wrist.

“I think people want to get outside the house right now. They want to get out, they want to walk around. They’re still careful. They wear masks and social distance but they want to get out,” said John Harper.

Many walkers have added Tennyson Street to their daily routine. For those who can’t make it, Caddy sends out the daily photo via group email for people around Pittsburgh and around the world.

“Maybe they share it with the children or grandchildren. Say, oh that was funny or Teddy made my day. Something like that at the end of the day,” said Caddy.

“it makes us love Caddy all the more. She’s a terrific neighbor. She’s the mayor of Schenley Farms I call her. What it does is it shows that there’s a sense of life left in the neighborhood,” said Jung.

“Makes me think of something funny at night or in the day — and then when I hear somebody say they enjoyed it, it makes me happy too,” said Caddy.

Taking time to brighten someone’s day – in a little way or a big way.