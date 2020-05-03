



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 962 additional positive cases of Coronavirus statewide Sunday, in addition to 26 more deaths.

That brings the statewide total number of cases to 49,267.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has now reached 2,444.

In Pennsylvania, 1,635 nursing home residents have died from COVID-19. There are over 10,316 cases at nursing homes statewide, with 9,122 resident cases and 1,194 cases among employees.

There have been 3,031 confirmed COVID-19 cases among healthcare workers in the state.

In total, 191,374 people statewide have tested negative for the virus.

